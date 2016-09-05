Saba Talat

Old Vs. New

Old Vs. New street light tree park bench page new old blog post
A quick illustration for KeepTruckin blog post.

Basically the blog post was a comparison between the new and old 34 hour rule.

P.S: Trucking Industry Alert! :p

Posted on Sep 5, 2016
