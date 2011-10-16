Leonel

OpenAir Packaging

Leonel
Leonel
  • Save
OpenAir Packaging open air package print box
Download color palette

Final package design.

0b33d22c873631f6fac1f29f46c0b812
Rebound of
OpenAir Logo
By Leonel
View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2011
Leonel
Leonel

More by Leonel

View profile
    • Like