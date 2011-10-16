Cameron Daigle

It's the pixels, man

Cameron Daigle
Cameron Daigle
  • Save
It's the pixels, man logo the details
Download color palette

Finally got around to adjusting the proportions & redrawing my personal mark for my dot com in Photoshop at the actual displayed pixel size, instead of just resizing the vector source file.

It's been bugging me for far too long, and now it's fixed. My quality of life is now significantly higher.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2011
Cameron Daigle
Cameron Daigle

More by Cameron Daigle

View profile
    • Like