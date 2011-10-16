It's the pixels, man

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Finally got around to adjusting the proportions & redrawing my personal mark for my dot com in Photoshop at the actual displayed pixel size, instead of just resizing the vector source file.
It's been bugging me for far too long, and now it's fixed. My quality of life is now significantly higher.