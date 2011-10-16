Adam Stacoviak

Pictos Free

Adam Stacoviak
Adam Stacoviak
  • Save
Pictos Free icons opensource sass compass css3 pictos
Download color palette

I'm a fan of Drew Wilson, so created a simple Compass extension to make using his free version of Pictos easier with Sass and Compass.

Demo: http://pictosfree.heroku.com/
Read more: http://thesassway.com/projects/pictos-free
GitHub: https://github.com/adamstac/pictos-free

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2011
Adam Stacoviak
Adam Stacoviak

More by Adam Stacoviak

View profile
    • Like