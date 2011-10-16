Harvey Hartley

Mt. e-poster Lethologica

Harvey Hartley
Harvey Hartley
  • Save
Mt. e-poster Lethologica texture ink bottle mono print ship in a bottle monoprint ship block print blockprint illustration misregistered print poster e-poster mt. motive sounds recordings
Download color palette

An image that eventually become an e-poster commissioned by Motive Sounds Records, designed to advertise the release of 'Lethologica' by the band Mt.

Full artwork can be found here...
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Mt-e-posters/303803

Harvey Hartley
Harvey Hartley

More by Harvey Hartley

View profile
    • Like