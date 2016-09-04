Amr Abdelaziz

iPhone Battery

Amr Abdelaziz
Amr Abdelaziz
iPhone Battery app facebook check list view charts settings battery
  1. battery_small.png
  2. batter_full_artboards.png
  3. battery___app_view.png
  4. battery___list_view.png
  5. battery___app_view_scrolling.png
  6. battery___charts.png

DailyUI Challenge - number #10

Posted on Sep 4, 2016
Amr Abdelaziz
Amr Abdelaziz
Product & Visual Designer.

