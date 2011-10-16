Mike Smith

Realize Tee Shirts Printed

Mike Smith
Mike Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Realize Tee Shirts Printed tee shirt nom now design tag eye ball screen print coaches loupe
Download color palette

I printed up some tee shirts for the Streets Dept Street Art show coming up read about it here

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2011
Mike Smith
Mike Smith
Design at Smith & Diction
Hire Me

More by Mike Smith

View profile
    • Like