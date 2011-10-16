Greg Christman

Home Sweet Home

Greg Christman
Greg Christman
Hire Me
  • Save
Home Sweet Home type typography design gift embroidery illustration
Download color palette

Deleted last nights dribbble of this. It had too many stupid mistakes and that annoyed me. Here it is MUCH closer to finished.

Also, for context, this is a gift for a friends housewarming.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2011
Greg Christman
Greg Christman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Greg Christman

View profile
    • Like