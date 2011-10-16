Kerem Suer

Scoresheet

Scoresheet iphone app ios design ui ux geomicons gotham bebas torn paper texture pattern hand of sean
Ok so I thought I was done, too.

But here's one last feature creep that will most likely make it to the last release before submission. I will attach the full-size designs as soon as this app makes it to the store.

You can follow me on twitter to check out the status of the app.

Happy Sunday.

Posted on Oct 16, 2011
