Gourmet Goodies

Gourmet Goodies restaurant cater dine logo logotype brand brandmark catering cuisine dining gourmet foods eatery
Download color palette

I was commissioned to develop a unique brand for a new gourmet line, the use of colours highlights our local culture/personality while the shapes incorporated was inspired by the elements used as the ingredients of the products being sold.

The client was extremely happy with the execution and the feedback has been great.

