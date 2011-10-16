Gourmet Goodies

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was commissioned to develop a unique brand for a new gourmet line, the use of colours highlights our local culture/personality while the shapes incorporated was inspired by the elements used as the ingredients of the products being sold.
The client was extremely happy with the execution and the feedback has been great.