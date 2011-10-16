Khashayar Elikaei

They're Printed!

They're Printed! black white yellow grey business card gotham rounded
They're finally printed! The logo was meant to be in PANTONE 809C but I had some difficulties in finding a good colour so I ended up with yellow and I really like it this way. The whole yellow logo and the logo on the back are coated with Spot UV :D

Rebound of
My Business Card
Posted on Oct 16, 2011
