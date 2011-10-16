Mike Smith (Guerrilla)

Its Almost Time

Mike Smith (Guerrilla)
Mike Smith (Guerrilla)
  • Save
Its Almost Time sun tzu art of war guerrilla freelancing freelancing
Download color palette

The advancement of a thing for a thing :) showcased beautifully with a couple of my favorite art of war quotes

7b88e42cc3b6db60dab85e10ce051917
Rebound of
A Thing For A Thing
By Mike Smith (Guerrilla)
View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2011
Mike Smith (Guerrilla)
Mike Smith (Guerrilla)

More by Mike Smith (Guerrilla)

View profile
    • Like