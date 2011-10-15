Patrick Algrim

CSS3 Progress Indicators

A little more of the HTML. That's Proxima Nova in the type you see. Then CSS3 status indicators. They're indicating "steps" and how far in that revision has gone. Flat + more complicated elements in a mix. This is for a wide demographic so that's why it's important. Simple yet up to date.

Posted on Oct 15, 2011
