Rachel Nabors

Rachel Nabors logo + diagram

Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
Hire Me
  • Save
Rachel Nabors logo + diagram green blue diagram features illustration comic sassy manga
Download color palette

Redesigning rachelnabors.com, and I want your feedback! This is the upper part of the home page.

Having to come up with a logo and such. What do you think of the logo?

I'm using three font-families: Franklin Gothic, League Gothic, and Ostrich Sans. Is it too much?

Final version will have red hair and more colors. (Full version: http://forrst.com/posts/Rachel_Nabors_Sassy_diagram-PVx)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2011
Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rachel Nabors

View profile
    • Like