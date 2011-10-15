Jordi Manuel

Htb1

Jordi Manuel
Jordi Manuel
Hire Me
  • Save
Htb1 app iphone black grey white
Download color palette

First shot of the new application of LaTroupe for iPhone.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2011
Jordi Manuel
Jordi Manuel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jordi Manuel

View profile
    • Like