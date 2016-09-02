DailyUI #007 - Settings

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This one came out from my love to Dead Space. It's a game settings screen you can access from inside the game. I wanted to make it feel as much consistent as possible with the game's art, but also added a "Doom" touch. The rest of the image is from the game itself, i just added some retouches to the lighting to integrate the screen better.
Take a look to the @2X image and please, press "L" if you like it :)
Thanks!