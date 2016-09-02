Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI #007 - Settings

DailyUI #007 - Settings settings switch list dailyui ui sketch iphone ios app mobile
This one came out from my love to Dead Space. It's a game settings screen you can access from inside the game. I wanted to make it feel as much consistent as possible with the game's art, but also added a "Doom" touch. The rest of the image is from the game itself, i just added some retouches to the lighting to integrate the screen better.

Posted on Sep 2, 2016
