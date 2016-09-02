DailyUI #007 - Settings

This one came out from my love to Dead Space. It's a game settings screen you can access from inside the game. I wanted to make it feel as much consistent as possible with the game's art, but also added a "Doom" touch. The rest of the image is from the game itself, i just added some retouches to the lighting to integrate the screen better.

