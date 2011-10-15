Shaun Cuff

Typeface 'Q' Study

Typeface 'Q' Study typeface typography condensed
Really enjoying working on this typeface. Here's a dribbble of the latest iteration of the 'Q'. The tail has a subtle convex line to the upper edge to help soften it. This detail is echoed across other letters.

I 'could' work on this typeface all weekend but then my wife my forget what I look like! All work and no play etc...

Posted on Oct 15, 2011
