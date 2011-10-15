Libby Levi

Video doodles

Libby Levi
Libby Levi
  • Save
Video doodles video doodles handdrawn illustration
Download color palette

Elements for a poster advertising the first Homegrown Lunch-and-Learn for AIGA Raleigh

65ad9590aee654a9d92554e977bbcf85
Rebound of
AIGA Homegrown Logo
By Libby Levi
View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2011
Libby Levi
Libby Levi

More by Libby Levi

View profile
    • Like