Oleg Milshtein

Luchadores - final

Oleg Milshtein
Oleg Milshtein
  • Save
Luchadores - final pixelart pixel art illustration
Download color palette

drawn for fun with TinyPixels for ipad (http://bit.ly/rnIVx7)

87f9c163dfa09c3be1259b6c8562890a
Rebound of
Pixel luchadores - 4
By Oleg Milshtein
View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2011
Oleg Milshtein
Oleg Milshtein

More by Oleg Milshtein

View profile
    • Like