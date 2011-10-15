Nikita Lebedev

Beauty Lime

Beauty Lime beauty salon spa retro lime lemon ru-ferret ferrethills nikita lebedev logo
Beauty Lime logo would be great for a beauty salon & spa. There's a little retro touch to this charming logo. Selected for Ll 7.

Posted on Oct 15, 2011
