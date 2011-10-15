Lucia Kubinska

Parent/children coaching app

Lucia Kubinska
Lucia Kubinska
  • Save
Parent/children coaching app online mobile app blue
Download color palette

Online interface for a parent/children coaching app. Parents set different goals for their kids who get some rewards afterwards.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2011
Lucia Kubinska
Lucia Kubinska

More by Lucia Kubinska

View profile
    • Like