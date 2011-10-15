Mladen Zivanovic

Mladen Zivanovic
Mladen Zivanovic
Webkeurmerk logo web keurmerk logo design logo design mladen mladenz
A logo concept for 'Webkeurmerk'. It's a mark which selected and approved websites can show of.

If you look closely you will see the letters W, K and M.

Posted on Oct 15, 2011
Mladen Zivanovic
Mladen Zivanovic
