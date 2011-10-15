Rude

LaPendeja 2.0

Rude
Rude
  • Save
LaPendeja 2.0 navigation brush chaparral typography
Download color palette

Working on a little side-project this weekend. Just FYI, it's my gf's portfolio. Check out the amazingly outdated version, also one of my first websites, at: http://lapendeja.net

View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2011
Rude
Rude

More by Rude

View profile
    • Like