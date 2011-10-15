Paul Flavius Nechita

Clean Can

Paul Flavius Nechita
Paul Flavius Nechita
  • Save
Clean Can can mock up water drops shadow coca cola pepsi mojito
Download color palette

Working on something new for GraphicRiver.I still have a long way to go but I like how it looks ATM.

Any feedback is welcomed!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2011
Paul Flavius Nechita
Paul Flavius Nechita

More by Paul Flavius Nechita

View profile
    • Like