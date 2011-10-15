Herring & Haggis

Fish

Herring & Haggis
Herring & Haggis
  • Save
Fish illustration hand drawn jackopierce fish poster screenprint
Download color palette

A detail of two of the sea creatures from the Martha's Vineyard gig poster for Jackopierce.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2011
Herring & Haggis
Herring & Haggis

More by Herring & Haggis

View profile
    • Like