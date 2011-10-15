David Hellmann

Mobile Version
i updated my personal sites mobile theme to a cleaner one. no layout images now. fast browsing on mobile devices, yeah.

www.davidhellmann.com check with your iphone .)

Posted on Oct 15, 2011
