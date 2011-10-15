Joey Rabbitt

Error Message & Highlight

Joey Rabbitt
Joey Rabbitt
  • Save
Error Message & Highlight error icon input highlight form ui ribbon
Download color palette

Rejected design for a new kind of error message. I didn't want to scrap it so thought I'd share it here!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2011
Joey Rabbitt
Joey Rabbitt

More by Joey Rabbitt

View profile
    • Like