Elena Kuznetsova

Business Client2

Elena Kuznetsova
Elena Kuznetsova
  • Save
Business Client2 icons business vector
Download color palette

Of a series of icons for the advertising of the program "Business-client".
The whole series https://cloud.mail.ru/public/52254c522f85/business-client.png .

3c97c3b6e89724ce8f50c145acf56ff4
Rebound of
Printing All Documents
By Elena Kuznetsova
View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2011
Elena Kuznetsova
Elena Kuznetsova

More by Elena Kuznetsova

View profile
    • Like