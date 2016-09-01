Revised Tours for Firefox Test Pilot

Revising the mini-experiment tours for Firefox Test Pilot. The current experience has a few issues:

- There is a button acting as a gateway to enter the tour. This is an unnecessary extra step.

- Once the tour has started, there is no way for the user to exit it until they go through all the slides.

- There is no indicator of progress so the user doesn't know how much of the tour is left or where they are in it.

- On the last slide there was no way for the user to return to previous slides.

The revised tour corrects these issues.