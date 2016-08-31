Dan Lehman

Construction Time

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Construction Time illustration demolition dynomite hard hat scoop machine vehicle excavator
Download color palette

Fantastic Mr. Fox Pattern Preview 06

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2016
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like