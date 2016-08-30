Nathan Sharp

We, Yevgeny Zamyatin

typography illustration book cover 1984 dystopia communism literature book soviet russia
This was the first print that we made for my book club. Written in Soviet Russia in 1924, We was the prototype for many dystopian novels that followed. This print was made with two rubber stamps.

