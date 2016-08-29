My Mederma App for iOS & Android

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My Mederma is an app for iOS and Android that features a Progress Tracker to help remind Mederma users to apply the product and take photos of their progress, creating side-by-side comparisons and time-lapse videos that they can share online or on social media.
The app officially launched this week and I'm happy to have my first full app design out in the world.
My Mederma on the App Store:
https://itunes.apple.com/sa/app/my-mederma/id1124477020?mt=8
My Mederma on Google Play:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.merz.mederma