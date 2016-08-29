Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oswaldo Aguilar

Con Sabor a Ciencia

Oswaldo Aguilar
Oswaldo Aguilar
  • Save
Con Sabor a Ciencia radio vector science logo it healthy graphic design colima food branding brand
Download color palette

Flavored with science. Brand design for a healthy eating habits and science research radio show in México.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2016
Oswaldo Aguilar
Oswaldo Aguilar

More by Oswaldo Aguilar

View profile
    • Like