Wall device for electric charging.

Electric cars are up-and-coming. For a school project (minor User Experience Design) I've designed a wall device where the whole family can plan when and where they need the car so the system can decide if the car can charge on solar energy or not. The less you use the car, the more sustainable you are! It's pretty futuristic, but it was fun to do. This is a snapshot from a Principle prototype.