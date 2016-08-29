Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Be in the loop! | Microloans

Be in the loop! | Microloans loop explainer bank girl papaton flat ae animation gif character
Hi! Check out our new project for the fund "Be in the loop!" on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/40838403/Be-in-the-loop-Explainer-series and on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/166658387

Made by PAPATON Studio
Site | Fb | Instagram | Behance | Vimeo

Posted on Aug 29, 2016
