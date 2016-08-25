Omar Tosca

Both sides

Omar Tosca
Omar Tosca
  • Save
Both sides android dark theme dark mode figma material design toolbar
Both sides android dark theme dark mode figma material design toolbar
Both sides android dark theme dark mode figma material design toolbar
Download color palette
  1. toolbar_styles.png
  2. home_dark__1_.png
  3. home__1_.png

Just a little exploration with MD using figma.com

Nice tool for designers that don't have a Mac and want to try something similar to Sketch. It's amazing how good it works as a web tool, that makes me wonder how it does on a Chromebook.

Extra kudos for the Framer.js support they announced today.
https://blog.framerjs.com/posts/import-with-figma.html

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2016
Omar Tosca
Omar Tosca

More by Omar Tosca

View profile
    • Like