Both sides

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just a little exploration with MD using figma.com
Nice tool for designers that don't have a Mac and want to try something similar to Sketch. It's amazing how good it works as a web tool, that makes me wonder how it does on a Chromebook.
Extra kudos for the Framer.js support they announced today.
https://blog.framerjs.com/posts/import-with-figma.html