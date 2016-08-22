Mrs. Dalloway, Virginia Woolf

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Part of a series of handprinted invitations for my book club. Mrs. Dalloway is a stream of consciousness narrative that follows the thoughts of several characters as the prepare to attend a party at the house of Mrs. Dalloway. We screenprinted this one.