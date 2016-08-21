Tomas Brunsdon

e n d l e s s s u m m e r n i g h t s ( ' 9 7 )

e n d l e s s s u m m e r n i g h t s ( ' 9 7 ) technology tech windows vintage night summer floppy disk cd retro pc computer
Endless summer nights spent staring at the old Windows screensaver. Yes, my childhood was that good.

(Check it out with a funky background tune over at my Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tomasbrunsdon)

Posted on Aug 21, 2016
