Luke Dorny

tickets

Luke Dorny
Luke Dorny
  • Save
tickets ticket css nav navigation concept purecss box-shadow border paper css3 blog hover botched
Download color palette

was toying with this idea but ultimately canned it.
the pure css version was still unclean metaphorically.
It was fun for a minute though. the on:hover even had a -webkit-transition: rotate(-3deg) to make it feel pulled down.

Luke Dorny
Luke Dorny

More by Luke Dorny

View profile
    • Like