Owen Jones

Hulu Amended

Owen Jones
Owen Jones
  • Save
Hulu Amended logo design yarn craft hulu wool
Download color palette

The client chose option 3 but wanted to increase the type size in relation to the symbol. I've done a little bit more tweaking here and there and I think it's looking good. Any thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2011
Owen Jones
Owen Jones

More by Owen Jones

View profile
    • Like