Anthony Wartinger

Losing My Breath

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Hire Me
  • Save
Losing My Breath the national lemonworld breath purple type texture
Download color palette

Daily Design. Taken from a lyric from The National.

See it. http://awartinger.tumblr.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2011
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.
Hire Me

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like