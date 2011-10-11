Ivaylo Nedkov
FourPlus Studio

4+

Ivaylo Nedkov
FourPlus Studio
Ivaylo Nedkov for FourPlus Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
4+ bulgaria four plus studio logo four plus 4 ivaylo nedkov
Download color palette

This is the mark of our studio - www.fourplus.bg
Working on a whole identity.Our new web site
is on the way too:)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2011
FourPlus Studio
FourPlus Studio
Helping brands live up to the dynamic now.
Hire Us

More by FourPlus Studio

View profile
    • Like