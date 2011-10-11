Milosz Klimek

Clint Eastwood

Milosz Klimek
Milosz Klimek
  • Save
Clint Eastwood western $ icon stamp money bag illustration
Download color palette

I was watching western with Clint Eastwood (the other day) in the background while I was working and I always associated westerns with these bags, so few minutes later there it was.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2011
Milosz Klimek
Milosz Klimek
Brand, Product Design + Consultancy. ☺︎

More by Milosz Klimek

View profile
    • Like