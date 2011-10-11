Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Top Features

Top Features
This is a UI element highlighting major features of Card Gnome. It is scaled down considerably.

(Hm, would you say "a UI element" or "an UI element"?)

Posted on Oct 11, 2011
