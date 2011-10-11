Green Ink Studio

Houston BABIES Logo

Green Ink Studio
Green Ink Studio
  • Save
Houston BABIES Logo houston pregnant babies baby mother bump heart logo non-profit feminine
Download color palette

A logo for a non-profit I'm a member of, started by a friend. It's a support community for mothers who are interested in and/or doing alternative births (natural birth, home birth, water birth, VBAC, etc.) Just got approved.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2011
Green Ink Studio
Green Ink Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Green Ink Studio

View profile
    • Like