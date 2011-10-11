Livie Leontidis

Vampire

Vampire vampire spider halloween moon retro vintage illustration
Here´s an illustration for halloween, it´s not finished I´m still working on it, just would love to know what you think about it!

Posted on Oct 11, 2011
