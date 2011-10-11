Dennis P Kramer

Bike Fox

Dennis P Kramer
Bike Fox bike chain fox negative space reuleaux triangle
An idea I have been messing with. Three links of a bike chain make the face of a fox in the negative space.

Posted on Oct 11, 2011
