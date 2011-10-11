Brume Beast

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Brume beasts are apex predators who mastered life in arctic landscapes. They hunt in family packs of six to eight individuals. Excellent distance runners, brume beasts chase prey until it wears down (up to 70 miles). Also superior swimmers, brume beasts fish icy waters with ease. Their common name is derived from the fearsome fog that their bodies appear to create as they mercilessly charge through the snow toward their prey.