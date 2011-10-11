Rakuraku Jyo

Widget for do-it-tomorrow

Rakuraku Jyo
Rakuraku Jyo
  • Save
Widget for do-it-tomorrow do-it-tomorrow widget android
Download color palette

The widget designed for the famous android todo app, do-it-tomorrow. https://market.android.com/details?id=com.adylitica.android.DoItTomorrow

Full sized here: http://cl.ly/240n1a0a183v3B0f2L2A

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2011
Rakuraku Jyo
Rakuraku Jyo

More by Rakuraku Jyo

View profile
    • Like