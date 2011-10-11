MisterAO

Big Angry Ao mister ao bulgaria graffiti illustration
Another piece from "Against The Grey Exhibition".
/ wall/cardboard
2/4 m
spraycans/acrylic paints

Bigger photos here:)
http://arnou.deviantart.com/gallery/#/d2ymyh1

Posted on Oct 11, 2011
